Roads in Belfast city centre closed as fire fighters tackle large blaze at derelict building

Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.
By Gemma Murray
Published 31st May 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:06 BST

North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street have been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

2.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

3.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

4.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

