Roadworks on Sydenham Bypass to impact traffic over five weekends - road closures and diversions

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the work along the countrybound lanes, between the end of the M3 Motorway and Tillysburn junction, is scheduled to be completed over five consecutive weekends of 23- 26 September, 30 September - 3 October, 7- 10 October, 14-17 October and 21- 24 October.

To complete the scheme safely, it will be necessary to implement road closures on the countrybound lanes on each of these weekends between 11.00pm on Friday night and 05:00am on Monday morning.

A number of weeknight closures will also be in operation Monday to Thursday to facilitate preparatory works.

During these times a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Sydenham Road, Airport Road, Airport Rd West, Holywood Exchange, Belfast Road.

Completion of the work by 24 October is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Those road users, particularly those travelling to George Best Belfast City Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Sydenham Bypass - Google maps

