Holywood actress Roma Downey has appealed for her fans to join her in praying for her ‘family over in Ireland as they are dealing with heartbreaking and agonizing loss’.

In a post on social media, the producer and author, said: “I believe in the power of prayer to comfort to strengthen to heal.

"So Please join me in praying for my family over in Ireland as they are dealing with heartbreaking and agonizing loss.

"My niece Helen and her husband Dominick have lost their oldest lad Thomas, just 18.

"Thomas was killed in a road accident Sunday night".

The actress, producer and author told her followers on social media that Thomas Gallagher died following a collision in Gleneely in the early hours of Monday morning.

He is the son of her niece, Helen and the grandson of her sister.

Roma asked everyone to pray for the families of Thomas and Alana Harkin, who also sadly passed away following the collision.

The post adds: "He and another teenager died in an automobile accident in Donegal.

"Unspeakable grief for both these families”.

The heartfelt message adds: “My sister is Helen’s mom and Thomas was Helen’s first born and he was such a lovely boy.

"Kind, thoughtful, funny and smart. Such a tragic loss for them.

"My heart breaks for them and I know Thomas will be sorely missed by everyone, his Mom and Dad his brothers and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins and his whole circle of friends and communit

"He was dearly loved.