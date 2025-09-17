Ryan Cunningham: Tributes paid to 'a true friend and one of the good ones' after tragic two car collision

Ryan Cunningham

Tributes have poured in for 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham after his death in a two car collision in Downpatrick from his pals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night the PSNI confirmed that the man who died following a serious road traffic collision in Downpatrick on Monday, September 15th was 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham.

Mr Cunningham had been the driver of a silver VW Bora which was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said after the collision three people were rushed to the Royal Victoria hospital.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 14:08 following reports of an Road Traffic Collision in the Ballydugan Road Area, Downpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that ‘5 Emergency Ambulance crews, 1 Paramedic, 1 Ambulance Officer, 1 Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene’ and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked the scene.

On social media shocked friends of Mr Cunningham posted:

‘First My Cousin, Forever My Friend Rest Easy Ryan You Will Be Sadly Missed Theres Alot Off Things That Will Never Be The Same Again Fly High’

‘Can’t believe you’re gone, Ryan. You were a true friend and one of the good ones. Thank you for all the laughs and good times – they’ll never be forgotten. Rest easy, mate’

‘RIP, fellow 200 pilot, keep er lit up there’

‘Back in the day were we all met at the 1 spot we were a big family Sad to hear brother fly high up there untill we meet again R.I.P I’ll keep an eye out for the smoke in the skys’

‘It's hard and unbelievable. I love you so much buddy. You were one of a kind Ryan. I appreciate you so much rest well, I will never ever forget our conversations so grateful to know you. Love you pup’.

‘RIP Ryan, an absolute wee gentlemanxxx’

Earlier, in a statement, Newry Mourne and Down Councillor Alan Lewis told of his sadness to learn of tragic death on Ballydugan Road.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death following a road traffic collision on the Ballydugan Road,” he said.

"My heartfelt sympathies and condolences go to the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The sudden loss of life on our roads is always a profound shock, leaving a lasting impact on families and on the wider community.

"In times of such sorrow, I know that the warmth, comfort, and support of our community will be a source of strength to those who are grieving.

"I want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their quick and professional response at the scene.

"Their tireless work in the most difficult of circumstances deserves our recognition and gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad