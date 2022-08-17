Ryan Speirs: Funeral hears how he was to be ‘a father again at Christmas’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Speirs

Requiem Mass was held held in the Church of St Joseph and St Malachy, Drumullan in Co Londonderry.

He was later buried in the adjoining cemetery.

Welcoming mourners to the service, Father Francis Coll, said they were all gathered to say a fond farewell to Ryan Speirs and remember his “beautiful life”.

“Everyone I speak to about Ryan talks about how vivacious, full of energy and life he was,” said the cleric in the homily.

“The Gospel today tells us to not let our hearts be troubled, but they are troubkled by death and this sudden shock that no-one really wants to believe has happened even though they might believe in heaven.

“Ryan would not want your hearts to be troubled.”

Rev Coll added: “Ryan went to school in Maghersfelt and then started working with his father Raymond, a tarmac contractor.

“And he had a great love of different sports, including snooker and motorbikes. His favoutire was the scrambler.

“And I know how happy Ryan was with Clodagh and their two children. And I think there is a third child expected at Christmas which is very good news and something we must look forward to.

“Even though this is a sorrowful day for the family, Ryan would want you to be positivea and look forward and not back.

“Ryan does not want your hearts to be troubled.”

Father Fee added that Ryan had a love of scramblers which he said was “ xciting but also dangerous”.

“Ryan loved scramblers, but even if you don’t like these dangerous things there is danger on the roads and dangers elsewhere as well.

“Nobody knows when the hour of death calls for any one of us. That is why the Lord warns us in the Godpel to watch and pray because death can come like a thief in the night.”

Earlier the PSNI have said that Ryan died after a scrambler he was riding was involved in a crash at the Castledawson Road area on August 13.

Ryan was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

A post on Funeral Times describes Ryan as the 'beloved son of Raymond and Donna and loving brother of Stacey, partner of Clodagh and devoted father of Cábhan and Cádhla'.

He is also described as the 'grandson of John and Johanna McVey and Jean and the late Jim Speirs'.

In the online post they say '.Ryan’s wake has not yet commenced'.

The outpouring of grief for Ryan is seen clearly on social media.

A friend wrote: "The lad with the Hardiest of laughs!

"Yesterday we all lost one of the best lads and a friend to many ,Ryan Spiers you had it all. , the big man with the hardiest of hardiest of all laughs!

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all the Spiers and McVeys, an with all your wider family circle , with your friends of many, work buddies and all that had the privilege of crossing your path & meeting you. Keep snapping and laughing.. we will miss you"

A post from Revival adds: "It’s with a saddened heart, we hear of the passing of one of our own!

"Ryan Speirs was not only a fan of our nights but we also had the privilege of having him on our pr team! We wish all the strength in the world on to his family, his girlfriend and his 2 kids in this time of need!

"Keep the party alive up there ryan!"