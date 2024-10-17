Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Autumn gets into full swing and the leaves start to fall, wet weather and passing trains create slippery surfaces that bring challenges for rail services.

Translink deploys a range of innovative tactics to tackle this issue and keep services running safely, and minimise disruption to customers.

Translink’s Head of Rail Infrastructure, Mervyn McCollam said: “Safety is our top priority, and our teams work hard 24/7 treating around 30,000 miles of track each Leaf Fall season to keep our services running smoothly.

“Tens of thousands of trees grow beside our rail network and every Autumn, tonnes of leaves fall and get blown onto the tracks causing conditions for trains similar to how black ice affects cars.

"Leaf-fall is an adversary for train operators everywhere; so we look to implement best practice preventative measures, including track clearance and special driver training, as well as seasonal tree maintenance, alongside the latest technological advances to help us tackle low adhesion.

“We also receive detailed Met Office forecasts which predict when and where to expect windy or stormy conditions when large amounts of leaves can come down at once, often in a short space of time. This allows us to pre-empt and target these areas specifically to help mitigate the impact.

“A special engineering train travels across the network, with a high-pressure water jet, cleaning the rails, before applying a layer of a sticky, gritty compound, Sandite, to improve grip.

"Up to 100 thousand litres of Sandite are used each year with many trains also equipped with on board sanding systems and wheel slip protection technology.

“Advances have also been made with on-board diagnostic and monitoring equipment to inform us where low adhesion is a particular challenge enabling intelligent on train systems to take preventative measures to assist the train driver.

"This information is invaluable in helping us create action plans for targeted treatment and is at the forefront of modern technology.”

Mervyn added: “In addition to tackling leaf-fall we are also winter weather planning.

A leaf-busting train

"Points heaters are strategically placed across the network, activating during low temperatures to prevent freezing. Platforms are also treated for when very low temperatures are forecast.

“We understand, customers rely on us to get them to where they need to be, we will have a keen focus on this issue building and refining on our plans from recent years to ensure we maintain service performance and minimise any impact for customers”, Mervyn concluded.