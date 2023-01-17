Salting took place ‘across the entire scheduled network’ last night as heavy snow showers battered the North West

Salting took place ‘across the entire scheduled network’ last evening – but due to heavy snow showers in the North West, further salting took place.
A post from @trafficwatchNI added: “Overnight all roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk will again be salted”.
General view of the Emergency services Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
