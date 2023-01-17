News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Salting took place ‘across the entire scheduled network’ last night as heavy snow showers battered the North West

Salting took place ‘across the entire scheduled network’ last evening – but due to heavy snow showers in the North West, further salting took place.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago

A post from @trafficwatchNI added: “Overnight all roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk will again be salted”.

1.

General view of the Emergency services Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

2.

General view of the Emergency services Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

3.

General view of the Emergency services Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
North West