Security alert ends and families return to their homes outside Belfast

A security alert in the Rowallane Dale area of Saintfield has now ended.

By Gemma Murray
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:12 pm

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A PSNI spokesman said that after examination the object was found to be an elaborate hoax.

Cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.

The PSNI are at the scene

Inspector Heatley said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 246 of 09/09/22.”