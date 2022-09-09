Security alert ends and families return to their homes outside Belfast

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A PSNI spokesman said that after examination the object was found to be an elaborate hoax.

Cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.

The PSNI are at the scene

Inspector Heatley said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.