Serious road traffic collision closes Lisnaskea route in both directions - motorists asked to seek alternative roads
Road users are advised that the Castlebalfour Road in Lisnaskea is closed in both directions at the junctions with Killynamph Road and Aghlurcher Road following a serious road traffic collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are asking motorists to please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journeys.