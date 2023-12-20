All Sections
Serious road traffic collision closes Lisnaskea route in both directions - motorists asked to seek alternative roads

Road users are advised that the Castlebalfour Road in Lisnaskea is closed in both directions at the junctions with Killynamph Road and Aghlurcher Road following a serious road traffic collision.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:56 GMT
Police are asking motorists to please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journeys.

