Serious road traffic collision closes Northern Ireland road - Emergency services at scene
Motorists are being asked to be aware of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, Co Tyrone as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A PSNI spokesman said that diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leakpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh Road.
Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.