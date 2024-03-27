Shock after woman and two girls killed in collision involving a lorry and a car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision involving a lorry and a car occurred in the Castlegar area outside of Claremorris.

The woman driving the car and two girls who were passengers in the vehicle were fatally injured.

Their bodies were taken to Mayo University Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation and gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigators have also appealed to the public to not share images of the crash scene.

A local councillor said the whole county was “in shock” following the crash, as well as deaths in a house fire in the nearby town of Swinford.

Richard Finn said: “The whole county is in shock. It’s a sad day for Claremorris and of course Swinford. Mayo had a bad run-in today.