Shocking scenes as neighbourhoods flooded in Co Down following weekend of torrential rain - woman seen paddle-boarding along a street
Pictures posted online show a number of roads virtually out of action due to near-impassable pools of water, with the Bangor area and Ards peninsula apparently worst affected.
On Saturday, Bangor train station had to be shut after water flooded the foyer.
Footage posted online by a Twitter user shows a woman in Ballyholme using a paddleboard to travel down her street.
Ards and North Down councillor Janice MacArthur warned people: “The roads across the Borough are in a terrible state.
“The Windmill Road has two large areas of pooled water - not passable with a small car.
"Moss Road, Millisle is only passable with a large vehicle.
“Bangor Train Station is closed due to flooding.
“Part of the Portaferry Road impassable.
“Reports that old road into Groomsport is impassable and the carriageway is flooded.
“Six Road Ends to Four Road Ends is badly flooded.
“Only travel if necessary and please moderate your speed.”