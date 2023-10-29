All Sections
Shocking scenes as neighbourhoods flooded in Co Down following weekend of torrential rain - woman seen paddle-boarding along a street

Scenes have been emerging last night and this morning of neighbourhoods engulfed in water after massive downpours on Saturday and Sunday.
By Adam Kula
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:06 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:14 GMT
A home in north Down / a road on the Ards peninsula / and Bangor train stationA home in north Down / a road on the Ards peninsula / and Bangor train station
A home in north Down / a road on the Ards peninsula / and Bangor train station

Pictures posted online show a number of roads virtually out of action due to near-impassable pools of water, with the Bangor area and Ards peninsula apparently worst affected.

On Saturday, Bangor train station had to be shut after water flooded the foyer.

Footage posted online by a Twitter user shows a woman in Ballyholme using a paddleboard to travel down her street.

Ards and North Down councillor Janice MacArthur warned people: “The roads across the Borough are in a terrible state.

“The Windmill Road has two large areas of pooled water - not passable with a small car.

"Moss Road, Millisle is only passable with a large vehicle.

“Bangor Train Station is closed due to flooding.

“Part of the Portaferry Road impassable.

“Reports that old road into Groomsport is impassable and the carriageway is flooded.

“Six Road Ends to Four Road Ends is badly flooded.

“Only travel if necessary and please moderate your speed.”