Scenes have been emerging last night and this morning of neighbourhoods engulfed in water after massive downpours on Saturday and Sunday.

A home in north Down / a road on the Ards peninsula / and Bangor train station

Pictures posted online show a number of roads virtually out of action due to near-impassable pools of water, with the Bangor area and Ards peninsula apparently worst affected.

On Saturday, Bangor train station had to be shut after water flooded the foyer.

Footage posted online by a Twitter user shows a woman in Ballyholme using a paddleboard to travel down her street.

Ards and North Down councillor Janice MacArthur warned people: “The roads across the Borough are in a terrible state.

“The Windmill Road has two large areas of pooled water - not passable with a small car.

"Moss Road, Millisle is only passable with a large vehicle.

“Bangor Train Station is closed due to flooding.

“Part of the Portaferry Road impassable.

“Reports that old road into Groomsport is impassable and the carriageway is flooded.

“Six Road Ends to Four Road Ends is badly flooded.