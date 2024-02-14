Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr McIldoon, who was in his 80s died after his car collided with a tractor on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm of a collision involving a car and a tractor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries."

In a post County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge said: “The County Grand Lodge Officers and Brethren are deeply saddened at the passing of Wor Bro Sidney McIldoon this afternoon as a result of a traffic accident.

Sidney McIldoon who was once the recipient of the Grand Master's lifetime achievement award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sidney was our County Grand Lecturer for several years, also the Grand Lecturer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

"We extend our sincere sympathy to his family and pray that his wife, Irene, will recover from her injuries.

"Psalm 46:1 "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

And in another post, the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland say: “The Grand Master, Officers and Brethren were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rt. Wor. Bro. Sidney McIldoon, (Past Grand Lecturer of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland), as a result of a road traffic collision yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sidney's wife Irene remains in a serious condition in hospital and our prayers are with her and the family circle at this time.

"Grand Master Edward Stevenson paid the following tribute - "Sidney was a loyal and true friend and a great champion of the Orange cause. He leaves a huge legacy, following a life of selfless service to the Orange Institution."

"Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled."

Matthew 5: 4-6"

In another post former Councillor Jim Speers, who knew him ‘as a friend’ said: “Words cannot begin to describe the tragic news that has emerged this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have known Sidney McIldoon for over 40 years, a true gentleman that was held in the highest respect within the local community and indeed throughout Northern Ireland.

"A man I was proud to call a good friend.

And in another message, Newry and Armagh Ulster Unionist Party posted: “Newry and Armagh Ulster Unionist Association are deeply saddened to hear of the recent passing of Sidney McIldoon as a result of a traffic accident.

"Sidney was a gentleman, a committed Unionist and a loyal long term member of our Association and the Ulster Unionist Party.

"He will be missed by us all.

"We extend our sincere sympathy to his family and pray that his wife, Irene, will make a full and speedy recovery from her injuries.

"May the family all know God’s blessing and comfort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tandragee District LOL No 4 posted: “It’s with a profound sense of shock and sadness that we learned about the tragic accident which led to the death of Wor Bro Sidney McIlldoon.

"Sidney was a Past Master of Tandragee District LOL No4 as well as County Grand Lecturer and Grand Lecturer of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

"He belonged to Cargans Memorial LOL 122 where he also held the position of Lecturer. He was a gentleman, friend and always a man of sound advice.

"His loss to his lodge, our District and County and Orangeism as a whole is massive but far greater still is his loss to his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The officers and members of Tandragee District pass on to Bro Clive and the entire McIldoon family our deepest sympathies on their loss and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this most difficult of times.