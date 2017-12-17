Six people dead and one critically injured after multi-vehicle crash

Six people have died and a seventh is critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday morning, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The crash happened at about 1.10am at the entrance to the underpass on Lee Bank Middleway, near Edgbaston, at the junction of Bristol Road.

Police said all first responders were at the scene

Six vehicles were involved in the incident, the ambulance service added.

Five ambulances and three paramedics were sent to the scene.

The road will remain closed on Sunday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said a man and woman in the first car managed to escape with "relatively minor injuries", and were taken to Heartlands Hospital.

He added: "The second vehicle, a 'black cab', was on its side.

"Sadly, there was nothing that could be done to save the driver and he was confirmed dead at the scene. The man and woman in the back were rapidly extricated.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the woman and she was also confirmed dead at the scene.

"The man was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling with the crew. Sadly, he died at hospital."

There were four men in the third car, the spokesman said, three of whom were confirmed dead at the scene.

The fourth was taken to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a critical condition.

Of those travelling in the three other cars involved in the crash, a man and a woman were treated for minor injuries, one man was discharged after assessment and another said he did not require any assistance.

Officers from West Midlands Police are looking into what caused the crash, the force said.

Sergeant Alan Hands said: "We are currently dealing with a very serious collision and working with partner agencies to establish what caused this collision to happen.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with the families of those who have very sadly lost their lives this morning and those who have been injured or caught up in this incident."

West Midlands Fire Service said 40 firefighters helped in the aftermath of the "horrific" crash.

Area Commander Jason Campbell said: "The first West Midlands Fire Service crews arrived in less than four minutes and were met with a complex scene, spread over some distance.

"Our firefighters' actions involved stabilising vehicles, releasing the dead and injured, as well as administering CPR and first aid.

"All of the emergency services worked together and co-ordinated their response in extremely challenging circumstances, doing all they possibly could to minimise the loss of life."