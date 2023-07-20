Both Daire Maguire from Co Fermanagh and Gene McDonald from Co Cavan died when the Ford Escort they were in went out of control and crashed during a stage of the Sligo Stages Rally.

The 11am Reuiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh was conducted by Father Saghar Fabir.

Addressing the packed church, Father Fabir said ‘when tragedy strikes in our lives we are left with unexpected hole in our hearts’.

The cleric added that the death of Daire “as a much loved husband and father brings up emotions that no doctor can heal”.

“Let us celebrate the joy he brought to those who knew him and remember the hope we have in Jesus Christ,” said Father Fabir.

"We never expect such tragedy to effect us, but this is exactly what has happened with the death of Daire. My heart and prayers go out to all those who mourn.

“Daire always called their family the bear family,” he added explaining his reason as “they stick together and where one went they all went”.

Mourners also heard that “Daire’s the tremendous us love of cars saw him going all over Ireland and overseas.

"No matter where the rally was, the family were there too,” added the cleric. “They have watched them at various stages of a rally and were on their way to meet him but God had other ideas.

“Daire was inordinately proud of Breda and his two children. And truly Daire’s unstoppable joy and unending love is something to take hold of and celebrate”.

He was buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Press Eye Northern IrelandThursday 20th July 2023 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Dáire Maguire Funeral, Dáire died Sunday, 16th July 2023, tragically as the result on an accident. Friends and family pictures this morning at the Funeral Mass at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

The death notice added that ‘Dáire’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Newtownbutler’.

A death notice in funeraltimes.com said he ‘Died Sunday 16th July 2023 tragically as the result on an accident’.

Mr Maguire is described as the ‘beloved husband of Breda (nee Mullally) and devoted father to Meghan and Christopher, loving son of Eamonn and Bernie and dear brother of Catherine Reilly, Conor (Galway), Eamonn and son-in-law of Margaret (Mullally)’.

Earlier an appeal by Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship asks for friends to help organise a guard of honour at his funeral.

Family and Friends attend the Funeral for Dáire Maguire at St Mary's Church, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh. Dáire Maguire (46) who was one of two men killed when a rally car crashed at the Sligo Stages Rally in Ballymote, Co Sligo.

‘Details for Daire Maguire’s Funeral.

‘A Guard of Honour will be formed outside the Church for Daire’s arrival. Please assemble from 10.20am with all in position for 10.40am) Competitors are welcome to carry there helmets if they wish’.

Meanwhile Motorsport Ireland has opened a book of condolences online ‘following the tragic passing of Gene McDonald and Dáire Maguire’.

The body adds: ‘Messages of condolence can be submitted via the link below’.

In another tribute, CADCO NI LTD writes: ‘It is with heartfelt sadness and deepest regret that we announce the death of our friend and colleague, Daíre Maguire.

‘Daíre died tragically competing at the Sligo Rally on Sunday.

‘Daíre was one of life’s true gentlemen, a highly respected member of staff by both customers and colleagues and will be missed immensely by all.

‘On behalf of everyone at Cadco, we offer Daíre’s wife and our colleague Breda, his children Megan and Christopher and his wider family and friends our most sincere condolences and sympathy at this difficult time.’

Meanwhile, in another tribute, Helena Maguire – who describes Daire as her brother-in-law – posts: ‘The bestest Friend,brother in Law, Brother To My Dear Husband & Best Friend Too.

‘You helped Us every step of the Way Through Thick & Thin The last 16yrs I've Known You, Breda & Your precious family including Your Beautiful 2 Children Meghan & Christopher’.

Earlier, Motorsport Ireland issued a statement expressing their sadness at the tragedy.

It says: “Motorsport Ireland is deeply saddened to confirm Gene McDonald, aged 35 and Daire Maguire, aged 46 as the competitors who lost their lives in a fatal accident which occurred at yesterday's Sligo Stages Rally which was organised by Connacht Motor Club.

"As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland together with An Garda Síochána, have begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

"The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport Ireland and within the wider motorsport community continue to be with the McDonald and Maguire famililies and friends, the organisers of the event and other members of the motorsport community who were present at the scene.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

It’s understood Mr McDonald, who was from Cootehill in Co Cavan, was driving the car when the accident happened.

Both men died at the scene following the crash in Carrigans Lower, near Ballymote.

The rally, which was being organised by the Connacht Motor Club, was immediately suspended as emergency services rushed to the scene.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to gardai.”

Earlier, speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Art McCarrick from Motorsport Ireland expressed condolences on behalf of the organisation.

"It certainly is a devastating day for our sport but nowhere near as devastating a day as it must be for the friends and family of the deceased," he said.

He also said his thoughts were with the organisers of the event and the people who assisted at the scene of a "very difficult accident".

"Just before 3pm the car left the road - we're unsure yet as to the reasons why and that will form part of our investigations," Mr McCarrick said.

He added that the car collided with a wall and "tragically both the driver and the co-driver succumbed to their injuries".

Mr McCarrick described both men as "well liked and well known and well respected as competitors in the border and midlands and west region".

"Both the competitors were very experienced," he added.

"The driver had over 15 years experience and the co-driver had over 20 years experience."

Speaking on the same programme, Fermanagh motor racer Garry Jennings said it was a "very tough time" for the racing fraternity.

"We’re a very close-knit community," he said.

"I must say it's a sad day for our sport."

He said he was confident that Motorsport Ireland would do a very thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile on social media Donal Kelly wrote: “This is Absolutely heartbreaking

"Two great motorsport men taken far to soon Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire two gentlemen. Below is probably one of the most iconic photos taken in Irish rallying of Gene in the Monaghan stages rally loving life in his well known Red MK2 Escort.

"My sincere condolences go out to all your family and friends and extended families.

Rest in Peace Men”

And a post on RallyFish titled ‘TRIBUTES PAID TO POPULAR RALLY CREW’ said:

‘The crew involved in yesterday's tragic accident during stage six of the Sligo Stages Rally were Gene McDonald from County Cavan & Daire Maguire from County Fermanagh.

‘The driver and co-driver both suffered fatal injuries during the accident, Separate investigations into the crash are being carried out by Gardaí and the sport's governing body, Motorsport Ireland

‘Art McCarrick, from Motorsport Ireland, expressed condolences on behalf of the organisation.

"It certainly is a devastating day for our sport but nowhere near as devastating a day as it must be for the friends and family of the deceased," he said.

He also said his thoughts were with the people who assisted at the scene of a "very difficult accident" and with the organisers of the event.

"Just before 3pm the car left the road - we're unsure yet as to the reasons why and the will form part of our investigations," Mr McCarrick said.

He added that a previous stage of the rally had taken place on Sunday morning "without incident".

Both men were very popular figures within the Rally community, With an outpouring of tributes paid to both Gene & Daire.

Our thoughts again go out to their families, Friends and the communities affected by this tragic accident.

RallyFish'

Meanwhile another tribute from Ballagh & Donagh Primary School Past Pupils Page said: ‘We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Maguire family on the untimely death of our past pupil Daire.

