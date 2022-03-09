Fallen trees block roads around NI after strong winds overnight - ‘specialist tree surgeon needed to help remove’
There have been calls for motorists to be cautious after reports of fallen trees blocking roads around Northern Ireland.
Details of the road closures have been released by @TrafficwatchNI.
Already this morning one road has been cleared of a fallen tree.
Other reports include - - #CoAntrim fallen tree blocking Burnside Road Dunadry Antrim - this is substantial and requires a specialist tree surgeon to remove - best avoid until then
- #Enniskillen - report fallen tree Stragowna Road #Kinawley just outside the 30 mph limit - road fully obstructed (07:05)
@PSNIFermOmagh
- #CoAntrim - report of fallen tree blocking Burnside Road #Dunadry #Antrim - extra care while we get this checked out / cleared (06:30)
@PSNIANDistrict
- tree cleared by @PSNICCGDistrict
#Limavady - report from @PSNICCGDistrict of fallen tree on Windyhill Road between Limavady and #Coleraine - extra care while we get this attended (06:41)