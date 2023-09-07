Speeding scrambler driven at police after being raced along pavement 'where young children were playing in a play park'

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news comes in a post from Police Fermanagh & Omagh which reveals that the driver if the scrambler ‘will now have a nervous wait while DNA results come back’.

The post says that a ‘District Support Team have been busy taking dangerous vehicles off your roads this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Officers were carrying out a patrol of Drumbawn when a male made off on a scrambler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Not only did the bike drive at Police it drove at speed on a footpath where young children were playing in a play park.

‘After some good Police work and running, the bike was located along with the helmet.

‘The driver will now have a nervous wait while DNA results come back,” it said.

The post added that ‘earlier in the evening DST seized a car being used in a dangerous condition and no insurance’.