Speeding scrambler driven at police after being raced along pavement 'where young children were playing in a play park'

A speeding scrambler was driven at police last night after being driven ‘at speed on a footpath’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
The news comes in a post from Police Fermanagh & Omagh which reveals that the driver if the scrambler ‘will now have a nervous wait while DNA results come back’.

The post says that a ‘District Support Team have been busy taking dangerous vehicles off your roads this evening.

‘Officers were carrying out a patrol of Drumbawn when a male made off on a scrambler.

‘Not only did the bike drive at Police it drove at speed on a footpath where young children were playing in a play park.

‘After some good Police work and running, the bike was located along with the helmet.

‘The driver will now have a nervous wait while DNA results come back,” it said.

The post added that ‘earlier in the evening DST seized a car being used in a dangerous condition and no insurance’.

‘The driver has been reported for several offences’.

