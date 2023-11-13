Storm Debi: road disruption warning as main NI thoroughfares closed or partially closed, including A1 southbound

The Shore Road in Newtownabbey has been closed in both directions, and the A1 Southbound near Hillborough is affected by a fallen tree, as Storm Debi continues to batter parts of Northern Ireland.

Just after 12.20pm on Monday, TrafficwatchNI reported: “The Shore Road has now been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing. This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time. Please seek an alternative route”.That warning came shortly after the notification of an incident on the A1 dual carriageway.

"We have received reports of a fallen tree on the #A1 blocking lane 1 approaching Harrys Rd Southbound - Road users should approach with caution until this can be cleared,” a post on social media said.The A22 Killyleagh Road in Downpatrick has also been closed at Quoile Bridge, with Downpatrick to Killyleagh traffic being diverted via A7 Downpatrick to Crossgar and B7 Crossgar to Killyleagh.

