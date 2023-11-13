Storm Debi: road disruption warning as main NI thoroughfares closed or partially closed, including A1 southbound
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just after 12.20pm on Monday, TrafficwatchNI reported: “The Shore Road has now been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing. This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time. Please seek an alternative route”.That warning came shortly after the notification of an incident on the A1 dual carriageway.
"We have received reports of a fallen tree on the #A1 blocking lane 1 approaching Harrys Rd Southbound - Road users should approach with caution until this can be cleared,” a post on social media said.The A22 Killyleagh Road in Downpatrick has also been closed at Quoile Bridge, with Downpatrick to Killyleagh traffic being diverted via A7 Downpatrick to Crossgar and B7 Crossgar to Killyleagh.
Earlier this morning, the main road between Banbridge and Lurgan was closed due to a fallen tree close to the junction of the Banbridge Road, Tullyraine Road and Moygannon Road. The tree has brought down a live powerline and NIE engineers have been in attendance.