Storm Diana: This is when it will hit Belfast - hour-by-hour

Belfast will feel the full force of Storm Diana as it sweeps across Northern Ireland tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow "be aware" warnings for wind across Northern Ireland with the remnants of Storm Diana set to blast the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm Diana is set to hit Northern Ireland on Wednesday (Photo: Shutterstock)

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 9am to midnight tomorrow for the majority of Northern Ireland, including Belfast, County Antrim and County Down.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles warned that Belfast residents could expect wind gusts up to 70mph, adding that light to heavy rain showers will persist "pretty much all day".

READ MORE: Storm Diana to cause widespread travel disruption in Northern Ireland

Here is a Wednesday weather timeline for Belfast;

2am-5am: Heavy rain showers paired with wind gusts in the 30s signals the arrival of adverse weather conditions to the capital. Max temperature: 9C. Max wind speed: 13mph. Max wind gust: 31mph

5am-9am: Lighter rain showers paired with increasing wind speeds during the morning rush hour. Max temperature:12C. Max wind speed: 16mph. Max wind gust: 37mph.

9am-12pm: Heavy showers return and wind speeds intensify, with gusts approaching 50mph expected. Max temperature: 13C. Max wind speed: 21mph. Max wind gust: 46mph.

12pm-3pm: Heavy rain continues to pour over lunchtime, with wind gusts up to 44mph expected. Max temperature: 13C. Max wind speed: 20mph. Max wind gust: 44mph.

3pm-5pm: Heavy rain intensifies from 4pm ahead of the evening commute, while wind speeds remain at lunc time levels.

5pm-7pm: Light showers remain while strongest gusts of the day arrive in time for the evening commute. Max temperature: 12C. Max wind speed: 21mph. Max wind gust: 46mph.

Rest of the day: Showers dissipate and wind reduces significantly as the day comes to a close. Max temperature: 10C. Max wind speed: 19mph. Max wind gust: 37mph.