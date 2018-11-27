Storm Diana to cause widespread travel disruption in Northern Ireland

Winds of up to 70mph are set to hit Northern Ireland as Storm Diana lands, bringing widespread travel disruption in the process.

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland between 9am and Midnight on Wednesday 28 November, as a spell of windy weather is expected.

Delays to public transport are likely, and journey times could take longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

Belfast can expect strong to gale force southeasterly winds, with persistent outbreaks of rain and gusts of up to 70mph. Temperatures will be mild at 14 degrees.

Richard Miles, a Met Office spokesperson, said: "Commuters should take extra care ahead of tomorrow's conditions, particularly in coastal and exposed areas.

"Account for the conditions and build it into your journey time to make up for delays."

Very unsettled

Storm Diana is currently threatening the Azores and is due to make itself felt over Northern Ireland soon.

Conditions are expected to start turning today.

A very unsettled spell of weather is expected, with strong winds increasing from the far southwest early on Wednesday, spreading northeast, and areas adjacent to the Irish Sea most exposed to the south to southeasterly wind.

Winds of 60mph are expected, with more exposed locations seeing 70 mph gusts. Winds will also turn west to southwesterly across Northern Ireland later.

The strong winds will also bring some rough seas and large waves, with some coastal impacts possible. Winds will moderate across the south of the warning area by evening, and then across remaining parts overnight.