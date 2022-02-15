Storm has potential  to cause damage to NI

Storm Dudley is expected to affect much of the UK, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.

An amber warning, which is relatively rare for NI and is more serious that the usual yellow warning, has been issued for Co Antrim and Co Londonderry from 6pm tomorrow to 9am Thursday, meaning there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather.

The second, a yellow warning, applies right across NI for all day Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for wind in place for later this week.

“There is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property,” the Met Office warned.

“You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.

“There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down.”

Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.