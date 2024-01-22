A number of roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable this morning, Monday 22nd January, as a result of overnight extreme weather conditions.

TrafficwatchNI are reporting that ‘in excess of 1000 obstructions have been reported throughout the province across entire road network since Sunday afternoon’.

In a statement Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said: “There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday.

“In light of this we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions.

“If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind and also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

“You can also visit trafficwatchni.com/twni/index for the latest updates on the local road network close to you.

“Consider the potential risks before you leave for your destination. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”

Chief Superintendent Beck continued: “We would also ask property owners to check for storm damage and ensure any such damage is secured, only when it safe to do so.

Tree blown down blocking the road at Stiles Way Rathenraw in Antrim this evening.

“A multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha and we thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.

“Between 3.30pm on Sunday, 21st January and 2am on Monday, 22nd January, officers dealt with over 1,300 calls from the public, approximately 600 of these related to the storm.

“We remind the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101. You can do this online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via 101 and only use 999 in the case of an emergency.”

Traffic news comes as thousands of homes were left without power and airport activity was disrupted yesterday (January 21) as Storm Isha swept “destructive” winds across the island of Ireland.

Earlier the PSNI warned road that the Seacoast Road, Limavady is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction this morning.

Drivers asked to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey at this time and avoid the area’.

Meanwhile road users are also advised the Ballyquinn Road, based just outside Dungiven, is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction this morning.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time. Local diversions are in place.

People were urged to heed wind warnings and told not to make unnecessary journeys as the most severe wind warnings kicked in on Sunday evening.

The Met Office said a tornado could hit western parts of the UK after the research organisation Torro said Ireland, Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and northern England were “tornado watch” zones.

Status red wind warnings were issued for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo, while status orange/amber warnings came into effect for all other counties on the island on Sunday evening.