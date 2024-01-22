These are the scenes post Storm Isha in Northern Ireland after it ripped around our countryside.
The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney.
The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney. 3 trees came down overnight reducing the number from 79 to 76 now still standing.
The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney. 3 trees came down overnight reducing the number from 79 to 76 now still standing.
The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney.
The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney.
Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh. Storm Isha, Electricity outages, blocked roads and school closures as disruption caused across NI. About 40,000 across Northern Ireland remain without power on Monday morning as the impact of Storm Isha continues to be felt.
