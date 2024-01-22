These are the scenes post Storm Isha in Northern Ireland after it ripped around our countryside.
Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: pacemaker
The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney. 3 trees came down overnight reducing the number from 79 to 76 now still standing.
Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: pacemaker
Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: pacemaker
Storm Isha, Electricity outages, blocked roads and school closures as disruption caused across NI Photo: presseye
