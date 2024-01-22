All Sections
Storm Isha: This is the damage that was wreaked overnight around Northern Ireland

These are the scenes post Storm Isha in Northern Ireland after it ripped around our countryside.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT

Please send any pictures or video footage you have of Storm damage to [email protected]

The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney.

The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney. 3 trees came down overnight reducing the number from 79 to 76 now still standing. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney. 3 trees came down overnight reducing the number from 79 to 76 now still standing.

The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

The strong winds overnight from Storm Isha has brought down another large oak tree at The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney.

Storm Isha, Electricity outages, blocked roads and school closures as disruption caused across NI

Storm Isha, Electricity outages, blocked roads and school closures as disruption caused across NI

