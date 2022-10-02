Strangford Ferry: Motorists advised to take note of time of last sailing of the Strangford ferry today, Sunday October 2

In a post on Twitter the Department for Infrastructure has advised on an early last sailing.

The post said "Strangford Ferry Service will be suspended on Sunday 2 October after the last sailing at 6:45pm from Portaferry for the rest of the evening.

Normal service will resume on Monday morning.”

However, the ferry service page on the Department of Infrastructure website does not mention the closure on it’s ferry service update section instead referring passengers to the Traffic Watch NI website.

The last Sunday service from Strangford would normally depart at 10:30pm with the last service from Portaferry leaving at 10:45pm