Struggling Sandy Row traders could get help from Stormont, claims DUP MLA Poots

Businesses on Belfast's Sandy Row have been suffering since the nearby Boyne Bridge was closed off. Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Struggling businesses on Sandy Row and Donegall Road could get help from as Stormont department, MLA Edwin Poots has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP assemblyman stated that one of his party colleagues, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, is considering setting up a scheme to aid traders who have seen their custom decimated by the closure of the Boyne Bridge.

On Monday night, several traders made a desperate plea to Belfast City Council for help, telling politicians that the current situation is “worse than Covid” and their takings are down up to 40% as a result of the bridge being sealed off for construction work connected to the city’s new Grand Central Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Poots said the Communities Minister is "prepared to look at a scheme to assist” struggling businesses on Sandy Row.

Translink is demolishing the Boyne Bridge as part of its £340m new transport hub, which is visible in the background behind the bridge. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

The Department for Communities was asked to confirm that, but has not yet issued a response.

But if that scheme does materialise, it’ll be the answer to the prayers of area traders.

Monday night’s council meeting was told that many businesses are already in trouble after two months of the bridge closure, and fear they won’t survive the remaining 10 months of the shutdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Allen, owner of Allen Tours and T A Allen furniture store, said Sandy Row is “a logjam one minute and a ghost town the next”.

“The problem is, people can’t get to us,” he said at city hall.

“We’ve nothing now, we’ve no passing trade. We don’t even have any Christmas lights up.