Suspected cyber attack leads to Dublin Airport flight cancellations - on top of bombscare evacuation

​The Irish army’s bomb squad was called to Dublin airport on Saturday over a suspect device in someone’s luggage, whilst a suspected cyber attack has only compounded travellers’ problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terminal 2 Dublin Airport was evacuated and traffic entering Dublin Airport was restricted during the bomb alert, which ended at 2pm on Saturday.

Gardai said “the piece of luggage was contained and deemed safe for removal from T2", before further examination revealed it not to be a bomb.

They have not said what the item was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dublin Airport has seen disruption for two reasons this weekend

However, the drama continued as the airport was one of many across Europe affected by suspected hackers.

Some 13 flights, nine inbound and four outbound, had been cancelled at the airport by noon on Sunday.

Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports all also experienced delays and disruption following the problem affecting the firm Collins Aerospace, which works for several airlines across the world.

The disruption began on Friday night, with flights cancelled or delayed as the impacted airlines had to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathrow said today that passengers should check their flight status before travelling to the airport.