Suspected cyber attack leads to Dublin Airport flight cancellations - on top of bombscare evacuation
Terminal 2 Dublin Airport was evacuated and traffic entering Dublin Airport was restricted during the bomb alert, which ended at 2pm on Saturday.
Gardai said “the piece of luggage was contained and deemed safe for removal from T2", before further examination revealed it not to be a bomb.
They have not said what the item was.
However, the drama continued as the airport was one of many across Europe affected by suspected hackers.
Some 13 flights, nine inbound and four outbound, had been cancelled at the airport by noon on Sunday.
Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports all also experienced delays and disruption following the problem affecting the firm Collins Aerospace, which works for several airlines across the world.
The disruption began on Friday night, with flights cancelled or delayed as the impacted airlines had to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually.
Heathrow said today that passengers should check their flight status before travelling to the airport.
Meanwhile Brussels Airport said: “As a result of a cyberattack on the external service provider of the check-in and boarding systems, check-in operations at several European airports, including Brussels Airport, are heavily disrupted.”