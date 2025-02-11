Sydenham bypass closures still needed even if workmen aren't there: DfI moves to reassure public after 'shut empty road' spotted over weekend

It’s normal for Belfast’s Sydenham bypass to stay shut even if workmen aren’t there, as important parts of a major upgrade are still taking place, officials have said.

The comments came from Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI), moving to reassure the public after an eyewitness reported the dual carriageway closed on Sunday evening – even though no work appeared to be happening.

The bypass, which normally sees tens of thousands of cars travelling on it every day, has repeatedly been closed down in recent months to facilitate a £3.8m overhaul.

The resurfacing kicked off last year, causing traffic disruption and mammoth delays as huge numbers of vehicles were diverted down Belfast’s other trunk roads.

After pausing for the Christmas period, road closures have been back in action since early last month, and are due to stretch on into March.

Although Bangor-bound lanes are open, the carriageway’s Belfast-bound lanes are shut every weeknight, and will also close for four entire weekends over the construction period – including last weekend.

But an eyewitness who contacted the News Letter was shocked to find himself driving past two closed lanes of the bypass with no sign of any workmen carrying out the resurfacing job.

At around 7.30pm on Sunday (9th), by which point the road has been closed for 45 hours and would be shut for 11 more, neither workers nor works vehicles could be seen.

Diversions to George Best City Airport have been put in place during the closures.

The DfI now say that’s normal.