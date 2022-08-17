Sympathy expressed after tragic death of man in 20s in articulated lorry collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route reopened this morning after the fatal road traffic collision yesterday.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: "Many, many people have been in contact with me since the accident on the A5 yesterday morning.

"I am extremely saddened by the death of a young man in his 20s who has sadly lost his life.

"This is the third death on the A5 in a few short weeks - Omagh, Sion Mills and yesterday on the Beltany Road.

"My thoughts and prayers and that of our entire community are with his family, friends and community at this very difficult time.

"The loss of life on this road is absolutely tragic for so many families. There is a desperate need to see progress on the upgrade of this road and to see it announced urgently. I will keep pushing for the full upgrade of this road to begin."

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley also expressed sympathy to the family of the young man tragically killed.

Beltany Road, Omagh

The West Tyrone MP said: “I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene of the tragedy.

“The community are deeply shocked and saddened at this latest tragedy.

“This is the second death resulting from an accident on the A5 within the last month alone and further reinforces the need for its long overdue upgrade.

"I will continue to press for the delivery of the A5 upgrade."

The young man killed in the collision had been driving a Scania articulated lorry.

The PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said it was a one-vehicle crash.

Police have appealed for "anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 310 of 16/08/22.”

The scene of the collision, on the Beltany Road between the junctions of Mellon Road and Mountjoy Avenue, stands very close to the Ulster American Folk Park.