Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aer Lingus’ customers can take advantage of the promotional fares when booked between September 4 and midnight September 18, 2023, for travel between October 1, 2023 and March 13, 2024.

Aer Lingus operates direct flights to Ireland from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Liverpool, East Midlands, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Southampton, Leeds Bradford, Exeter, Newcastle, Cornwall Newquay, Jersey, and the Isle of Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 1.1 million seats on sale this Winter across a total of 28 routes, Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services continues to rapidly increase its frequencies and services across the route network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter schedule will start at the end of October 2023 and operate through to the end of March 2024.

With more flights and more choices for the travelling public, the airline is progressively enhancing its Winter 2023 schedule from Belfast City Airport.

This includes boosting the frequency of flights between Belfast and Birmingham, and offering up to 5 daily services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From next summer, the airline has also announced it will be adding two popular routes to its US network from Dublin, with flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul in Minnesota restarting on April 27, and a brand-new service to Denver, Colorado taking off on May 17.

Return fares on direct flights from Manchester to New York, JFK, Orlando and Barbados start from £339