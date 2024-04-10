Teen charged with driving without insurance and failing to stop for police after being involved in traffic collision where two PSNI officers needed hospital treatment
An 18-year-old man has been charged to court after a road traffic collision involving a police car in the Muckamore area of Antrim on Tuesday, April 9th.
Two officers in the police car required hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the collision.
He is charged with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for police, having no L plates displayed and being an unaccompanied L driver.
He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 7th.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
