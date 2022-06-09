Teen in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after Belfast collision - appeal for information

Sergeant Daniel Kenny said: “At around 4.20pm, it was reported that a red motorcycle and white Ford Fiesta car had been involved in a collision on the Houston Road at the Knockbracken Road junction.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“The motorcyclist, a young man in his teens, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or other footage that could help in our enquiries to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1396 07/06/22.”