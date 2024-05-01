Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Kennedy said: “Officers received a report on Tuesday, 30th April that a collision had occurred between a teenage boy and a car in the Woodvale Road area near a bus stop.

“The boy was later treated in hospital for his injuries that are not believed to have been serious.

“We understand the collision occurred between approximately 5.10pm and 5.15pm and our enquiries are underway. As part of our investigation

NIAS

we are keen to speak with the driver of a red Golf GTI.

“We are also keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and noticed what happened or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage.

“Anyone who can help with our ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1518 30/04/24.”