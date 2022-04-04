Teenager dies after road collision on M1 motorway between Moira and Lurgan
A young male has died as a result of a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway between Moira and Lurgan last night (Sunday, 3rd April), a PSNI spokesman has said.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:04 pm
Sergeant David Smart said: “Police received a report and responded around 10.50pm.
“Tragically, a male in his teens was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1799 03/04/22.”