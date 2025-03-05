Teenager dies following single vehicle road traffic collision near Dungannon

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Mar 2025, 07:15 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon on Tuesday night, March 4th.

In a statement Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

“The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
NIASNIAS
NIAS

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon expressed her condolences.

“News of this tragedy has shocked the community of Coalisland,” said the Sinn Fein representative.

“It is a terrible tragedy and I want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends at this devastating time.

“I also understand the PSNI are looking for witnesses to the accident or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage to come forward and I want to echo this appeal.”

Related topics:TeenagerPoliceSinn Fein

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice