Teenager dies following single vehicle road traffic collision near Dungannon
In a statement Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.
“The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.
“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."
Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon expressed her condolences.
“News of this tragedy has shocked the community of Coalisland,” said the Sinn Fein representative.
“It is a terrible tragedy and I want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends at this devastating time.
“I also understand the PSNI are looking for witnesses to the accident or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage to come forward and I want to echo this appeal.”
