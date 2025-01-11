The 35 year man who died in a road traffic collision in Co Down has been named

By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Jan 2025, 19:45 BST
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 08:55 BST
35-year-old Alex Connor, who died following a road traffic collision on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor on Saturday
35-year-old Alex Connor, who died following a road traffic collision on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor on Saturday
A man who died following a crash in Bangor has been named as 35-year-old Alex Connor

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 1.50am on Saturday morning that there had been a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor.

“The road has since reopened and detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 81 11/01/25.”

