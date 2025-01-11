The 35 year man who died in a road traffic collision in Co Down has been named

35-year-old Alex Connor, who died following a road traffic collision on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor on Saturday

A man who died following a crash in Bangor has been named as 35-year-old Alex Connor

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 1.50am on Saturday morning that there had been a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor.

“The road has since reopened and detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

