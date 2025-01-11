The 35 year man who died in a road traffic collision in Co Down has been named
Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 1.50am on Saturday morning that there had been a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor.
“The road has since reopened and detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 81 11/01/25.”
