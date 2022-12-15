A post from NI Road Policing and Safety reveals that the issue of poor lights on cars was discussed again this week as “we've been patrolling the motorway all day, dealing with numerous breakdowns and calls for service”.

"The amount of cars on the road today, IN THICK FOG with insufficient lighting is absolutely shocking,” the post adds.

"In many cars, the automatic lights option does not recognise fog and adjust your lights sufficiently.

Warning about lights

"In most cars switching your daytime running lights on does not include rear lights.“As a bare minimum, you must use dipped headlights in poor visibility.

“Foglights are also a useful addition in this weather and should be used too.”

They add that the attached picture ‘shows how hard it can be to see cars without lights’.