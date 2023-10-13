The woman who died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Wednesday has been named
The collision involved a black Range Rover Sport and a white Skoda Octavia
The collision happened shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.
The woman who died has been named by police as 82 year old Evelyn Nesbitt.
Mrs Nesbitt was the driver of the white Skoda Octavia which was involved in a collision with the black Range Rover
The female driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.
Investigating officers are continuing to examine the circumstances and have reiterated their appeal for witnesses and/or dashcam footage.