News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

The woman who died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Wednesday has been named

The collision involved a black Range Rover Sport and a white Skoda Octavia
By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision happened shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman who died has been named by police as 82 year old Evelyn Nesbitt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Nesbitt was the driver of the white Skoda Octavia which was involved in a collision with the black Range Rover

Most Popular

The female driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Investigating officers are continuing to examine the circumstances and have reiterated their appeal for witnesses and/or dashcam footage.

Related topics:Enniskillen