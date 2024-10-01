The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey, sits at the mouth of Belfast Lough off the shore of Bangor this morning after casting off from D1 Belfast late last night.The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey, sits at the mouth of Belfast Lough off the shore of Bangor this morning after casting off from D1 Belfast late last night.
These pictures show passengers from stranded Cruise ship 'Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey' getting ready to leave Northern Ireland - but it still has not left our waters yet

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 10:22 BST
There was elation among passengers as a stranded cruise ship ‘Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey’ got prepared to leave Belfast – after being outfitted and repaired in Belfast for four months.

Some 125 passengers boarded the cruise liner at about 8pm yesterday (Monday) and it left the port just after 11.30pm.

But the ship has still not left Northern Ireland waters...

Residents of the Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey Celebrate the news that the Ship will be departing belfast after three months.

Residents of the Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey Celebrate the news that the Ship will be departing belfast after three months.

Passengers were due to board the ship at 17:00 BST, and depart at 23:00, however the ship was delayed in the repair yard.

Passengers were due to board the ship at 17:00 BST, and depart at 23:00, however the ship was delayed in the repair yard.

Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey passengers gather at Belfast Harbour’s cruise ship dock as they wait to board The Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey.

Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey passengers gather at Belfast Harbour's cruise ship dock as they wait to board The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey.

The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey arrived in the city's docks to be outfitted and should have departed in May but was held up as it needed repairs.

The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey arrived in the city's docks to be outfitted and should have departed in May but was held up as it needed repairs.

