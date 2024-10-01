Some 125 passengers boarded the cruise liner at about 8pm yesterday (Monday) and it left the port just after 11.30pm.
1.
Residents of the Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey Celebrate the news that the Ship will be departing belfast after three months. Photo: pacemaker
2.
Passengers were due to board the ship at 17:00 BST, and depart at 23:00, however the ship was delayed in the repair yard. Photo: pacemaker
3.
Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey passengers gather at Belfast Harbour’s cruise ship dock as they wait to board The Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
4.
The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey arrived in the city's docks to be outfitted and should have departed in May but was held up as it needed repairs. Photo: pacemaker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.