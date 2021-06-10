LiveThis is a FULL list of WHERE mobile safety camera vehicles are in NI

If you ever wondered where the areas most likely to get your speed checked were in Northern Ireland, then look no further.

By Gemma Murray
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 11:00 am
A roadside speed camera van. Picture: Johnston Press

This ia a FULL list from the NI Direct website.

A speed gun

The mobile safety camera vehicles use the latest digital photographic and laser technology to accurately measure and record vehicle speeds.

The vehicles, which are clearly marked and highly visible, are used on the following routes throughout Northern Ireland.

Newry, Mourne and Down

A2 Bloody Bridge to Ballymartin - 30mph, 40mph, 50mph, 60mph

A25 Newry to Belleek - 30mph

Dublin Road, Newry - 30mph, 40mph

Dundrum Road, Newcastle - 60mph

Mill Hill Castlewellan - 40mph

Newry Road, Warrenpoint - 30mph

Castlewellan Road, Hilltown - 30mph

Rathfriland Road, Hilltown - 30mph

Mid Ulster

A29 Cookstown - Dungannon - 60mph

A5 Omagh Road, Ballygawley - 60mph

Glenshane Road, Maghera - 60mph

Magherafelt Road, Moneymore - 30mph

Mid and East Antrim

A8, Larne - 40mph, 60mph

Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus - 30mph

North Road, Carrickfergus - 30mph

Prospect Road, Carrickfergus - 30mph

Shore Road Eden to Belfast - 30mph, 40mph

Cushendall Road, Ballymena - 30mph

Glenravel Road, Cargan - 30mph

Old Glenarm Road, Larne - 30mph

Causeway Coast and Glens

A26 Frosses Road/ Ballymoney - 50mph, 60mph

Moyarget Road, Ballycastle - 30mph

Lisburn and Castlereagh City

Comber Road, Dundonald - 30mph

Knockmore Road, Lisburn - 50mph

Saintfield Road, Carryduff - 50mph, 60mph

Prince William Road, Lisburn - 50mph

Saintfield Road, Lisburn - 60mph

Ballynahinch Road, Carryduff - 30mph

Fermanagh and Omagh

Cornagrade Road A32, Enniskillen - 30mph

A5 Doogary to Ballygawley Roundabout - 50mph, 60mphA4

Enniskillen - Lisbellaw - 50mph, 60mph

A4 Belfast Road, Maguiresbridge - 60mph

Killyclogher Road, Omagh - 50mph, 60mph

Belcoo - Lattone Road - 40mph

Main Street, Derrylin - 30mph

Derry City and Strabane

Culmore Road, L’derry - 30mph, 40mph

Dungiven Road, L’derry - 30mph

Clooney Road, L’derry - 50mph

Victoria Road, Magheramason - 40mph

Glenshane Road, L’derry - 60mph

Belfast City

A2, Sydenham Bypass (part of the Belfast to Bangor Road route) - limit50mph

A55 Outer Ring, Belfast (Parkway to Belvoir Road) - 30mph, 40mph, 50mph

Ballysillan Road, Belfast - 30mph

Belmont Road - 30mph

Castlereagh Road, Belfast - 30mph

Cliftonville Road, Belfast - 30mph

Crumlin Road, Belfast - 30mph

Falls/ Anderstown/ Stewartstown Road, Belfast - 30mph

Glen Road, Belfast - 30mph

Malone/ Milltown Road, Belfast - 30mph, 50mph

Springfield Road, Belfast - 30mph

Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast - 30mph

Antrim Road, Belfast - 30mph

Shore Road, Eden to Belfast - 30mph

Balmoral Avenue, Belfast - 30mph

Belmont Road, Belfast - 30mph

Blacks Road, Belfast - 30mph

Kings Road, Belfast - 30mph

Saintfield Road, Belfast - 30mph

Sunningdale Park - 30mph

Westland Road, Belfast - 30mph

Whiterock Road, Belfast - 30mph

Whitewell Road, Belfast - 30mph

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

A1 Sprucefield Roundabout to Lisnatierney - 60mph, 70mph

A3 Monaghan Road, Armagh - 30mph, 60mph

Armagh Road, Portadown - 30mph - 50mph, 60mph

Gosford Road, Tandragee - 60mph

Ards and North Down

A2 Belfast to Bangor Road - 40mph, 60mph

Bangor Road, Newtownards - 40mph

Bangor Ring Road - 40mph

Donaghadee Road, Bangor - 30mph

Crawfordsburn Road, Bangor - 30mph

Donaghadee Road, Newtownards - 30mph

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Ballyclare Road, Glengormley - 40mph

Dublin Road, Antrim - 60mph

Shore Road, Eden to Belfast - 40mph

Antrim Road, Glengormley - 30mph

Carnmoney Road, Glengormley - 30mph

Stiles Way, Antrim - 40mph

