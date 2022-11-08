This is where trees blocked roads during Yellow weather warning - were you affected?
This is a list of the roads blocked by fallen trees throughout Northern Ireland during the Yellow weather warning.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
According to TrafficwatchNI a number of fallen trees blocked roads including the Lisnabreeny Road, Castlereagh, Knockbracken Road, Castlereagh, Knockagore Road, Gilford,
Ballykilbeg Road, Downpatrick and theTownhill Road, Portglenone.
This morning, TrafficnewsNI is reporting there is a fallen tree is still blocking the Ballykilbeg Road, Downpatrick. It adds that the ‘road is completely blocked’. And ‘diversions are in place’.