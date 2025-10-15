Thomas Lagan: 'Remember with smiles and laughter and keep him alive in your hearts' mourners for tragic 21-year-old told

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral for tragic 21-year-old Thomas Lagan who died on his way to work in a two vehicle road traffic collision on October 10.

Before Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church in Cookstown Parish Priest Fr Lawrence Boyle told mourners that ‘cancer, a heart attack or a car accident can kill the body but nothing can kill the soul’.

The cleric also told many young people in the congregation to ‘remember with smiles and laughter and keep him alive in your hearts’.

Father Boyle said that ‘on Friday morning Thomas was was making his way to work and and sadly lost his life in a car accident’.

Police said they received a report of a crash involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road shortly after 6.45am on October 10.

A woman was transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries after the collision.

In his sermon, Father Boyle added: ‘But death comes. We can long and hope for people to live to their 90s, but that's hopes shattered’.’

‘His hope was always to be a Japanese car owner because he loved all the cars,’ he added.

‘He had also hoped to be a new Tiger Woods in our world, he loved his tattoos as well and maybe the future was for marriage, to settle down and have a family, but all that's gone now and all that's finished, dreams are shattered, and for all of us wake up calls.

‘The wake up call to us is that life is so short, as Jesus always reminds us in Scripture, that time belongs to you, eternity belongs to God’.

Thomas is mourned by his parents Naomi and Anthony’ and siblings Daniel, James, Tianna, Caden, Elianna, Pedrina, Leo, Mia, Eamonn Óg and Annie’ and partner Aoife.

After the service Thomas was buried in Forthill Cemetry.

A death notice says that Thomas Brendan from Cookstown died tragically on October 10 2025.

In an online post, Mr Lagan’s mum Naomi posted: ‘My baby my son my protector my gentle giant. My heart is so broken. I can't believe I've to lay you to rest.

"I don’t know how your brothers or sisters are ever going to move on. I’m so sorry I couldn't protect you or stop this from happening.

"Forever my baby my beautiful Thomas I will always love you x.’

And in another tribute Mr Lagan’s employer J&B Engineering based in Cookstown said: ‘It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our valued colleague and friend, Thomas Lagan, on 10th October 2025.

“Thomas was an integral part of J&B Engineering, known not only for his exceptional work ethic but also for his kindness, warmth, and quiet nature.

“His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family, especially Thomas’s brother James our colleague, his brother Daniel a former employee, his friends, and all those who loved him during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the J&B Engineering family.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Mr Lagan was a former pupil at Holy Trinity Primary School in Cookstown and they expressed how they were “deeply saddened” by Mr Lagan’s death.

A spokesperson said: “Thomas was a valued member of our school community, remembered fondly by staff and former pupils for his warmth, kindness and gentle and helpful spirit.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“May he rest in peace.”