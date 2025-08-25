Three children in hospital after being struck by car while playing in Belfast

By Cate McCurry, PA
Published 25th Aug 2025, 09:45 BST
The children were taken to hospital for treatment.
Three children have been taken to hospital after they were struck by a car while playing on a pavement in west Belfast , the PSNI has said.

Police were called to the incident at Black Ridge View in the city.

A report was made shortly before 5pm that the car, while reversing, struck the children - two girls and a boy - as they played on the pavement.

The children have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury.

He remains in custody, the PSNI said.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured dashcam or CCTV footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact police at Woodbourne on 101.

