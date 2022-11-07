Three men charged after being stopped in stolen vehicle on M2
Three men aged 39, 31 and 30 years old have been charged as police stopped a stolen vehicle travelling along the Westlink area of West Belfast on Saturday 5th November.
A PSNI statement reveals the men have been charged with a total of 37 offences, including aggravated taking and driving away (TADA), burglary, attempted burglary, failing to stop for police and resisting police.
The statement adds that all three are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 7th November. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 32-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released on police bail to return for questioning at a later date.