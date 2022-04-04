Three people in hospital after early morning two vehicle collision - appeal for information

Sergeant Morton said: “Police received a report at 3.30am that a road traffic collision had happened at the junction of the Grosvenor Road and Durham Street.

“A blue coloured Skoda Octavia had collided with a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Ambulance parked outside main entrance to the Emergency Department of Dundonald Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“One man remains in hospital.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place or has dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 291 03/04/22.