Three people in hospital after early morning two vehicle collision - appeal for information
Police in West Belfast are appealing for witnesses and information following a two vehicle road traffic collision which happened in the early hours of Sunday April 3rd.
Sergeant Morton said: “Police received a report at 3.30am that a road traffic collision had happened at the junction of the Grosvenor Road and Durham Street.
“A blue coloured Skoda Octavia had collided with a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra.
“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
“One man remains in hospital.
“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place or has dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 291 03/04/22.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/