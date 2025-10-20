Three people rushed to Antrim Area Hospital after Moneymore collision as road remains closed

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 12:09 BST
Three people were rushed to hospital after a collision on the Magherafelt Road outside Moneymore.
A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: ‘The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:54 on

Monday, 20th October, following reports of an RTC in the Glenshane Road area, Castledawson.

NIAS

‘NIAS tasked 3 Emergency Ambulances and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene.

‘Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, 3 people were taken to Antrim Area Hospital by Ambulance’.

The road remains closed at this time.

