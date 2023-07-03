News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Three people rushed to hospital after collision involving white Seat Leon and Blue Mercedes Sprinter

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Newcastle Road, Ballynahinch in Co Down.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:07 BST

A PSNI spokesman said the collision happened shortly after 10.10pm yesterday (July 2) involving a white Seat Leon and Blue Mercedes Sprinter at the junction to Drumaness village.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Three people were transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. The road has now reopened to traffic.

NIASNIAS
NIAS
Most Popular

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Newcastle Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1841 of 02/07/23.”

Related topics:Seat LeonPSNINorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service