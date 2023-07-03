Three people rushed to hospital after collision involving white Seat Leon and Blue Mercedes Sprinter

A PSNI spokesman said the collision happened shortly after 10.10pm yesterday (July 2) involving a white Seat Leon and Blue Mercedes Sprinter at the junction to Drumaness village.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three people were transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. The road has now reopened to traffic.

NIAS