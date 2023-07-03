Three people rushed to hospital after collision involving white Seat Leon and Blue Mercedes Sprinter
A PSNI spokesman said the collision happened shortly after 10.10pm yesterday (July 2) involving a white Seat Leon and Blue Mercedes Sprinter at the junction to Drumaness village.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” he said.
“Three people were transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. The road has now reopened to traffic.
“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Newcastle Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1841 of 02/07/23.”