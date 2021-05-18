Three storey building blaze being tackled by fire fighters| motorists asked to seek alternative route | buses diverted from area
Motorists are being asked to be aware that the Lisburn Road is CLOSED between Windsor Park and Adelaide Park in both directions due to an ongoing Fire.
A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters are currently dealing with a fire involving a three storey building on the Lisburn Road, Belfast.
Six fire Appliances are in attendance.
The call was received at 2.22pm this afternoon. The incident is ongoing. More info to follow.
A PSNI spokesman said the Lisburn Road in South Belfast is currently closed between its junctions with Surrey Street and Windsor Road due to a fire.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
A later post from Translink Metro says: “#MET #Update Due to a fire on the Lisburn Road, Metro 9 services are diverted via Eglantine Avenue, Malone Road and Balmoral Avenue - both directions & until further notice”.
A message from our editor: Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.