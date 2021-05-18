Three storey building blaze being tackled by fire fighters| motorists asked to seek alternative route | buses diverted from area

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters are currently dealing with a fire involving a three storey building on the Lisburn Road, Belfast.

Six fire Appliances are in attendance.

The call was received at 2.22pm this afternoon. The incident is ongoing. More info to follow.

A PSNI spokesman said the Lisburn Road in South Belfast is currently closed between its junctions with Surrey Street and Windsor Road due to a fire.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

A later post from Translink Metro says: “#MET #Update Due to a fire on the Lisburn Road, Metro 9 services are diverted via Eglantine Avenue, Malone Road and Balmoral Avenue - both directions & until further notice”.

Police have closed a section of Lisburn Road while firefighters tackle a large fire at a three-storey building. The South Belfast road has been closed between Windsor Road and Ethel Street

