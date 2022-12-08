Three vehicle collision closes busy Belfast route
Police are warning that a three vehicle collision has closed a major Belfast route.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
They say that motorists are advised the Middle Braniel Road, Belfast is currently blocked following a three vehicle road traffic collision this morning.
Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes for their journey.
And motorists are also advised to take extra caution when driving this morning due to icy conditions in the area.
