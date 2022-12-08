News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three vehicle collision closes busy Belfast route

Police are warning that a three vehicle collision has closed a major Belfast route.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Upper Braniel Road
Upper Braniel Road

They say that motorists are advised the Middle Braniel Road, Belfast is currently blocked following a three vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes for their journey.

Hide Ad

And motorists are also advised to take extra caution when driving this morning due to icy conditions in the area.

Most Popular
Road closed
BelfastMotorists