A post from TrafficwatchNI says: “#Lisburn – Road users are advised that there has been a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Boomers road just before the Belsize road junction Lisburn.”

A post from ‘Police Lisburn and Castlereagh’ said: “Motorists are advised of delays on the M1 eastbound at Lisburn, following a road traffic collisio

"Diversions are in place at junction 6. Please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.”

