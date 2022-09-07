Three vehicle road collision creating havoc for motorists
A three vehicle road traffic collision is creating havoc for morning motorists.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:48 am
A post from TrafficwatchNI says: “#Lisburn – Road users are advised that there has been a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Boomers road just before the Belsize road junction Lisburn.”
A post from ‘Police Lisburn and Castlereagh’ said: “Motorists are advised of delays on the M1 eastbound at Lisburn, following a road traffic collisio
"Diversions are in place at junction 6. Please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.”
